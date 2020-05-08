Columbus Macro LLC Sells 9,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 12,044,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

