Columbus Macro LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after acquiring an additional 549,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,755,000 after acquiring an additional 186,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,349,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 732,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 315,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 465,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,290. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

