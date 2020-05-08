Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 10.38% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FLGR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.