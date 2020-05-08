Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million.
NYSE CHCT traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 202,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,911. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $858.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.35%.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.
