Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million.

NYSE CHCT traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. 202,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,911. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $858.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.