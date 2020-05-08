Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Computer Programs & Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years. Computer Programs & Systems has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. 164,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

