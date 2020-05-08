Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Earnings Results

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,609. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

