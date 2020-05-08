COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. COMSCORE’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OTCMKTS:SCOR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 542,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,961. COMSCORE has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

