Concentrum Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 0.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.31% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 817.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1,118.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.87. 49,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

