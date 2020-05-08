Concentrum Wealth Management Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concentrum Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 110,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 221.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,106 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93.

