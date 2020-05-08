Concentrum Wealth Management Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 accounts for about 4.5% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,847,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,281,307. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

