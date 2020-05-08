Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 250 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 0.5% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 625,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,760 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 249,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,089. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

