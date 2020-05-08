Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 852 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $88.15.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

