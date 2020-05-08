Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $497,324,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,677. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

