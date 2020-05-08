Congress Park Capital LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

