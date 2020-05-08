Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,893,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.43. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

