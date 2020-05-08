Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 135,965 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,965 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muniyield Fund comprises about 4.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 156,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 86,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

