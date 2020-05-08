Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 277 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

MRK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

