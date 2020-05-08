Congress Park Capital LLC Takes Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,518. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $163.94.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. CSFB increased their price objective on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

