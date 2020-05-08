Consensus Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028361 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 357% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004441 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031623 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,007.57 or 1.00284302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000572 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

