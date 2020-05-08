Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,551. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

