Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Green Street Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 226,438 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after buying an additional 562,011 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,875. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

