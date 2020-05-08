Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLDB remained flat at $$14.24 during midday trading on Friday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cortland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

