Cosmos Hits 1-Day Volume of $190.87 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $539.69 million and $190.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00028361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 357% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004441 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031623 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,007.57 or 1.00284302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000572 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

