Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 143.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,803. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.