Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $160,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.48 and a 200-day moving average of $301.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.