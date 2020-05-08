Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,527. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.08.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.30 million. Research analysts predict that USA Truck will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager bought 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

