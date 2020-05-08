Craig Hallum Cuts Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $53.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price dropped by Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. 789,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,875. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 324.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

