CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Hits $104,368.44

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $104,368.44 and approximately $3,221.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048704 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

