Credit Suisse Group Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $58.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOG. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 7,284,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,472. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

