Credit Suisse Group Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $9.50

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 261,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,148.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $769,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 345,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,438. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

