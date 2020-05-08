Credit Suisse Group Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $57.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
NYSE GMED traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,189. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
