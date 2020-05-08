Credit Suisse Group Cuts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $47.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PWR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

PWR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

