Credit Suisse Group Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $34.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s previous close.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. 2,264,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,262. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.