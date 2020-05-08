Credit Suisse Group Increases Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $32.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $678.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

