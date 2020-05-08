Credit Suisse Group Raises Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $58.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of IART traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 406,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,667. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

