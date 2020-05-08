Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

CWK stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 2,036,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,468. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $25,680,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after buying an additional 1,092,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after buying an additional 594,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 335,158 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

