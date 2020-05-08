Credit Suisse Group Trims Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Target Price to $17.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 3,418,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,709. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,639,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,266,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,393,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after acquiring an additional 620,431 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

