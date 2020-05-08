Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Sell Rating at Raymond James

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.20 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.45.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 155,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,403. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

