Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to $0.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $0.30 to $0.40 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.45.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,403. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.