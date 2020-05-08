Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) by GBX (0.02) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TIDE traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 5,336,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Crimson Tide has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.23.

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on shares of Crimson Tide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) price objective for the company.

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

