Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNX. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 90,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 84,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,302,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 620,511 shares of company stock worth $9,176,580. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

