CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $85,913.40 and $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 78,263,242 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

