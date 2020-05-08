Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.57 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and Bibox. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $7.57 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.03424939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031572 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001680 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,603,196,347 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, Bibox, Upbit, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, BigONE, ABCC, GOPAX, OceanEx, DDEX, Dcoin, KuCoin, DigiFinex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, Indodax, CPDAX, IDEX, Bittrex and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

