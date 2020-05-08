CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading Up 8.2%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48, 513,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 295,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

CCLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

