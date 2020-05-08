CSX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

CSX traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

