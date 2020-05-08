CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,169 shares during the period. CSX comprises 10.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of CSX worth $722,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 22,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

