CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter.

UAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,894. The company has a market cap of $98.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,279.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,025,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 189,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

