CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter.
UAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,894. The company has a market cap of $98.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.13.
In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,279.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.
