CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

