CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

