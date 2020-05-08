CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock worth $1,765,020. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.02.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.53. 1,624,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,289. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

